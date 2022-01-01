Steak salad in
Cody
/
Cody
/
Steak Salad
Cody restaurants that serve steak salad
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Proud Cut Saloon
1227 Sheridan Ave, Cody
Avg 3.9
(1193 reviews)
Grilled Steak Salad
$14.99
More about Proud Cut Saloon
More near Cody to explore
Bozeman
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Billings
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Red Lodge
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Rexburg
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Riverton
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Gillette
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Lander
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Billings
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Riverton
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Bozeman
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Rexburg
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Gillette
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(37 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(496 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(342 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(366 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(100 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston