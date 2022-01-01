Coeur D Alene restaurants you'll love
More about Young Shin's Famous Korean
Young Shin's Famous Korean
7777 Heartland, Coeur D Alene
|Popular items
|Top Bap: Rice, Lettuce, Kimchi, your choice of meat
|Bibimbap
|$10.00
|Mandu Special 5 For $5
|$5.00
More about Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery
1710 W Riverstone Dr, Coeur d'Alene
|Popular items
|Charbroiled Burger
|$11.00
Newport Pride 100% Natural Ground Beef patty, sliced tomato, sweet red onion, lettuce and roasted garlic mayonnaise on a toasted brioche bun.
Add Tillamook Cheddar, swiss or provolone for $11.5
|Salmon Fillet
|$17.50
Fresh 8 oz. Atlantic salmon topped with sun-dried tomato butter and served with choice of side.
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$10.00
Fettuccine in a rich garlic-parmesan cream sauce finished with parmesan and parsley.
More about The DiPPER
The DiPPER
1500 Northwest Boulevard Suite 100, Coeur D Alene
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$3.75
Straight cut and seasoned.
|Kids Meal - Tiny DiPPER
|$7.00
Served with fries and a fountain drink.
|Fountain Drink
|$2.75
We proudly offer Coca Cola products.
More about Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House
Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House
601 E. Front Ave. #101, Coeur D Alene
|Popular items
|Cuban Sandwich
|$13.49
Braised citrus pulled pork with sliced ham, pickles, Swiss cheese and mustard on a grilled Tuscan roll.
|60/40 Burger
|$14.99
We ground beef and bacon together in harmony for the ultimate bacon cheese burger. Topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato an onion.
|Beef Cheeseburger
|$12.99
Ground Certified Angus Beef topped with lettuce, onion and tomatoes.
More about Surf Shack Burgers
Surf Shack Burgers
305 E Appleway Ave, Coeur D Alene
|Popular items
|Double Delish
|$6.00
|Cheese Curds
|$5.00
More about Seasons of Coeur d'Alene Fresh Grill & Bar
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Seasons of Coeur d'Alene Fresh Grill & Bar
209 E Lakeside, Coeur d'Alene
More about Azteca - Coeur d'Alene
Azteca - Coeur d'Alene
2462 North Old Mill Loop, Coeur d'Alene
More about Azteca - CDA
Azteca - CDA
2462 N Old Mill Loop, Coeur Dalene