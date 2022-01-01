Coeur D Alene restaurants you'll love

Must-try Coeur D Alene restaurants

Young Shin's Famous Korean image

 

Young Shin's Famous Korean

7777 Heartland, Coeur D Alene

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Top Bap: Rice, Lettuce, Kimchi, your choice of meat
Bibimbap$10.00
Mandu Special 5 For $5$5.00
More about Young Shin's Famous Korean
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery

1710 W Riverstone Dr, Coeur d'Alene

Avg 4.2 (2014 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Charbroiled Burger$11.00
Newport Pride 100% Natural Ground Beef patty, sliced tomato, sweet red onion, lettuce and roasted garlic mayonnaise on a toasted brioche bun.
Add Tillamook Cheddar, swiss or provolone for $11.5
Salmon Fillet$17.50
Fresh 8 oz. Atlantic salmon topped with sun-dried tomato butter and served with choice of side.
Fettuccine Alfredo$10.00
Fettuccine in a rich garlic-parmesan cream sauce finished with parmesan and parsley.
More about Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery
The DiPPER image

 

The DiPPER

1500 Northwest Boulevard Suite 100, Coeur D Alene

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$3.75
Straight cut and seasoned.
Kids Meal - Tiny DiPPER$7.00
Served with fries and a fountain drink.
Fountain Drink$2.75
We proudly offer Coca Cola products.
More about The DiPPER
Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House image

 

Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House

601 E. Front Ave. #101, Coeur D Alene

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cuban Sandwich$13.49
Braised citrus pulled pork with sliced ham, pickles, Swiss cheese and mustard on a grilled Tuscan roll.
60/40 Burger$14.99
We ground beef and bacon together in harmony for the ultimate bacon cheese burger. Topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato an onion.
Beef Cheeseburger$12.99
Ground Certified Angus Beef topped with lettuce, onion and tomatoes.
More about Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House
Surf Shack Burgers image

 

Surf Shack Burgers

305 E Appleway Ave, Coeur D Alene

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Double Delish$6.00
Cheese Curds$5.00
More about Surf Shack Burgers
Seasons of Coeur d'Alene Fresh Grill & Bar image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Seasons of Coeur d'Alene Fresh Grill & Bar

209 E Lakeside, Coeur d'Alene

Avg 4.5 (1153 reviews)
Takeout
More about Seasons of Coeur d'Alene Fresh Grill & Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Azteca - Coeur d'Alene

2462 North Old Mill Loop, Coeur d'Alene

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Azteca - Coeur d'Alene
Restaurant banner

 

Azteca - CDA

2462 N Old Mill Loop, Coeur Dalene

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Azteca - CDA
