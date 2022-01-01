Coeur D Alene American restaurants you'll love

Go
Coeur D Alene restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Coeur D Alene

Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery

1710 W Riverstone Dr, Coeur d'Alene

Avg 4.2 (2014 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Turkey Breast Sandwich$10.50
Slow-roasted turkey on grilled sourdough with Swiss cheese, tomato and mayonnaise.
Charbroiled Burger$11.00
Newport Pride 100% Natural Ground Beef patty, sliced tomato, sweet red onion, lettuce and roasted garlic mayonnaise on a toasted brioche bun.
Add Tillamook Cheddar, swiss or provolone for $11.5
Fettuccine Alfredo$10.00
Fettuccine in a rich garlic-parmesan cream sauce finished with parmesan and parsley.
More about Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery
The DiPPER image

 

The DiPPER

1500 Northwest Boulevard Suite 100, Coeur D Alene

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$3.75
Straight cut and seasoned.
Kids Meal - Tiny DiPPER$7.00
Served with fries and a fountain drink.
Fountain Drink$2.75
We proudly offer Coca Cola products.
More about The DiPPER
Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House image

 

Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House

601 E. Front Ave. #101, Coeur D Alene

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Western Burger$14.49
Ground steak burger with BBQ pulled pork, fried onions and jack cheese.
Beer Battered Fish$15.99
Hand-battered wild Alaskan cod in our house beer batter. Served with your choice of one side.
Tailgate Egg Rolls$9.99
Egg rolls stuffed with cream cheese, jalapenos, and mixed cheese. Served with homemade jalapeno jelly.
More about Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House
Seasons of Coeur d'Alene Fresh Grill & Bar image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Seasons of Coeur d'Alene Fresh Grill & Bar

209 E Lakeside, Coeur d'Alene

Avg 4.5 (1153 reviews)
Takeout
More about Seasons of Coeur d'Alene Fresh Grill & Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Coeur D Alene

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near Coeur D Alene to explore

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)

Whitefish

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kalispell

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hayden

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Kalispell

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston