Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Coeur D Alene

Go
Coeur D Alene restaurants
Toast

Coeur D Alene restaurants that serve bruschetta

Panzanella Bruschetta Salad image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery

1710 W Riverstone Dr, Coeur d'Alene

Avg 4.2 (2014 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Panzanella Bruschetta Salad$10.00
Champagne vinaigrette tossed with mixed greens, feta cheese, fresh whole milk mozzarella, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, tomato, red onion, mint, basil, and garlic grilled rustic toast.
Bruschetta Pomodoro$12.00
Grilled sourdough French bread, roasted garlic, and aged dry jack cheese. Finished with marinated Roma tomatoes, sweet basil, and balsamic reduction.
More about Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery
Item pic

 

Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House

601 E. Front Ave. #101, Coeur D Alene

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta Chicken$14.99
Chicken breast topped with chopped tomatoes, garlic, basil, and parmesan cheese.
More about Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House

Browse other tasty dishes in Coeur D Alene

French Fries

Bleu Burgers

Spinach Salad

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Boneless Wings

Caesar Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Coeur D Alene to explore

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)

Kalispell

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Whitefish

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hayden

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Kalispell

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (636 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston