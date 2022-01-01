Bruschetta in Coeur D Alene
Coeur D Alene restaurants that serve bruschetta
More about Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery
1710 W Riverstone Dr, Coeur d'Alene
|Panzanella Bruschetta Salad
|$10.00
Champagne vinaigrette tossed with mixed greens, feta cheese, fresh whole milk mozzarella, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, tomato, red onion, mint, basil, and garlic grilled rustic toast.
|Bruschetta Pomodoro
|$12.00
Grilled sourdough French bread, roasted garlic, and aged dry jack cheese. Finished with marinated Roma tomatoes, sweet basil, and balsamic reduction.