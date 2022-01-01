Caesar salad in Coeur D Alene
Coeur D Alene restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery
1710 W Riverstone Dr, Coeur d'Alene
|Side Caesar Salad
|$5.50
romaine, garlic caesar dressing, parmesan, garlic croutons.
|Bardenay Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Inspired by the classic Canlis salad of Canlis restaurant in Seattle, we toss crisp romaine lettuce with house made Caesar dressing, bacon, tomatoes, parmesan cheese and garlic Parmesan croutons. Topped with anchovies.