Caesar salad in Coeur D Alene

Coeur D Alene restaurants
Coeur D Alene restaurants that serve caesar salad

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery

1710 W Riverstone Dr, Coeur d'Alene

Avg 4.2 (2014 reviews)
Side Caesar Salad$5.50
romaine, garlic caesar dressing, parmesan, garlic croutons.
Bardenay Caesar Salad$11.00
Inspired by the classic Canlis salad of Canlis restaurant in Seattle, we toss crisp romaine lettuce with house made Caesar dressing, bacon, tomatoes, parmesan cheese and garlic Parmesan croutons. Topped with anchovies.
Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House

601 E. Front Ave. #101, Coeur D Alene

No reviews yet
Caesar Salad$11.99
Chopped romaine, parmesan and croutons tossed with creamy Caesar and topped with chicken.
