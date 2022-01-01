Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Coeur D Alene

Coeur D Alene restaurants
Coeur D Alene restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery

1710 W Riverstone Dr, Coeur d'Alene

Avg 4.2 (2014 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Chipotle-marinated chicken breast, smoked mozzarella, sun-dried tomato mayonnaise and grilled onion on manchego foccacia.
More about Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery
BBQ Chicken Sandwich image

 

Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House

601 E. Front Ave. #101, Coeur D Alene

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$13.99
House BBQ along with jack cheese, red onions and bacon toasted on a Cuban roll
1/2 BBQ Chicken Sandwich & Soup$8.50
House BBQ along with jack cheese, red onions and bacon toasted on a Cuban roll
More about Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House

