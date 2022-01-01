Chicken sandwiches in Coeur D Alene
Coeur D Alene restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery
1710 W Riverstone Dr, Coeur d'Alene
|Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Chipotle-marinated chicken breast, smoked mozzarella, sun-dried tomato mayonnaise and grilled onion on manchego foccacia.
More about Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House
Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House
601 E. Front Ave. #101, Coeur D Alene
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
House BBQ along with jack cheese, red onions and bacon toasted on a Cuban roll
|1/2 BBQ Chicken Sandwich & Soup
|$8.50
House BBQ along with jack cheese, red onions and bacon toasted on a Cuban roll