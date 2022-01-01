Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Coeur D Alene

Go
Coeur D Alene restaurants
Toast

Coeur D Alene restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Seasons of Coeur d'Alene Fresh Grill & Bar image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Seasons of Coeur d'Alene Fresh Grill & Bar

209 East Lakeside Avenue, Coeur D Alene

Avg 4.5 (1153 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Pork Mac n Cheese$16.00
Slow roasted BBQ pork, crispy bacon, pickled jalapenos, mornay cheese sauce & buttery cracker topping
More about Seasons of Coeur d'Alene Fresh Grill & Bar
Item pic

 

Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House

601 E. Front Ave. #101, Coeur D Alene

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids' Mac & Cheese$4.99
A version of the adult entrée but toned down for tiny palates.
Bacon Mac & Cheese$15.99
Bacon, tomatoes, mushrooms in a cheddar and jack cheese sauce. Served with garlic bread. No sides with this entree.
More about Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House

Browse other tasty dishes in Coeur D Alene

Boneless Wings

Chicken Sandwiches

Sliders

Salmon

Caesar Salad

Spinach Salad

Bleu Burgers

Tacos

Map

More near Coeur D Alene to explore

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)

Kalispell

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Whitefish

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hayden

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Kalispell

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (636 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston