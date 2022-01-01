Mac and cheese in Coeur D Alene
Coeur D Alene restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Seasons of Coeur d'Alene Fresh Grill & Bar
209 East Lakeside Avenue, Coeur D Alene
|BBQ Pork Mac n Cheese
|$16.00
Slow roasted BBQ pork, crispy bacon, pickled jalapenos, mornay cheese sauce & buttery cracker topping
Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House
601 E. Front Ave. #101, Coeur D Alene
|Kids' Mac & Cheese
|$4.99
A version of the adult entrée but toned down for tiny palates.
|Bacon Mac & Cheese
|$15.99
Bacon, tomatoes, mushrooms in a cheddar and jack cheese sauce. Served with garlic bread. No sides with this entree.