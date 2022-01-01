Mushroom burgers in Coeur D Alene
Coeur D Alene restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
Seasons of Coeur d'Alene Fresh Grill & Bar
209 East Lakeside Avenue, Coeur D Alene
|Wild Mushroom & Gruyere Burger
|$18.00
House ground Northwest Angus brisket and chuck roast blend, black truffle aioli, caramelized onions, roasted wild mushrooms, Gruyere, mornay cheese sauce & fresh rosemary fries
Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House
601 E. Front Ave. #101, Coeur D Alene
|Bleu & Mushroom Burger
|$13.99
Grilled Certified Angus Beef with sauteed mushrooms melted blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato and onions.
|Mushroom & Swiss Burger
|$13.99
Ground Certified Angus Burger with sauteed mushroom, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions.