Salmon in Coeur D Alene
Coeur D Alene restaurants that serve salmon
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery
1710 W Riverstone Dr, Coeur d'Alene
|Charbroiled Salmon Fillet Sandwich
|$19.50
Fresh Atlantic salmon fillet with mango-habanero glaze and caramelized onion and manchego focaccia.
|Salmon Fillet
|$18.50
Fresh 8 oz. Atlantic salmon topped with sun-dried tomato butter and served with choice of side.
|Teriyaki Salmon Satay
|$13.00
Served with mango salsa.
Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House
601 E. Front Ave. #101, Coeur D Alene
|Salmon
|$22.99
Pan seared Atlantic salmon filet.
|Salmon Peach Salad
|$19.99
Seared Atlantic salmon served over mixed greens tossed in mango vinaigrette with grilled peaches, goat cheese, grape tomatoes and sliced almonds.