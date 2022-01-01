Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Coeur D Alene

Go
Coeur D Alene restaurants
Toast

Coeur D Alene restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery

1710 W Riverstone Dr, Coeur d'Alene

Avg 4.2 (2014 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Charbroiled Salmon Fillet Sandwich$19.50
Fresh Atlantic salmon fillet with mango-habanero glaze and caramelized onion and manchego focaccia.
Salmon Fillet$18.50
Fresh 8 oz. Atlantic salmon topped with sun-dried tomato butter and served with choice of side.
Teriyaki Salmon Satay$13.00
Served with mango salsa.
More about Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery
Item pic

 

Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House

601 E. Front Ave. #101, Coeur D Alene

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon$22.99
Pan seared Atlantic salmon filet.
Salmon Peach Salad$19.99
Seared Atlantic salmon served over mixed greens tossed in mango vinaigrette with grilled peaches, goat cheese, grape tomatoes and sliced almonds.
More about Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House

Browse other tasty dishes in Coeur D Alene

Bacon Cheeseburgers

French Fries

Bruschetta

Boneless Wings

Bleu Burgers

Sliders

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Coeur D Alene to explore

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)

Kalispell

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Whitefish

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hayden

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Kalispell

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (636 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston