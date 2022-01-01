Sliders in Coeur D Alene
Coeur D Alene restaurants that serve sliders
More about Seasons of Coeur d'Alene Fresh Grill & Bar
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Seasons of Coeur d'Alene Fresh Grill & Bar
209 East Lakeside Avenue, Coeur D Alene
|Slider Trio
|$18.00
-Blue crab with jalapeno corn relish & tartar
-Beef with bacon, cheddar & tartar
-Pork Belly, jerk sauce & carrot slaw
More about Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House
Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House
601 E. Front Ave. #101, Coeur D Alene
|Sliders
|$10.99
Three mini angus beef burgers with cheddar cheese and caramelized onions.
|Kids' Hot Dogs Sliders
|$5.99
Two Nathans all beef hot dog sliders. Just the right size for the kiddos.