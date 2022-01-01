Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Coeur D Alene
/
Coeur D Alene
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Coeur D Alene restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - CDA
1710 W Riverstone Dr, Coeur d'Alene
Avg 4.2
(2014 reviews)
Side Sweet Potato Fries
$4.00
More about Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - CDA
Surf Shack Burgers
305 E Appleway Ave, Coeur D Alene
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$4.00
More about Surf Shack Burgers
Browse other tasty dishes in Coeur D Alene
Sliders
Cheesecake
Chicken Sandwiches
Turkey Clubs
Mac And Cheese
Bruschetta
Tacos
Salmon
More near Coeur D Alene to explore
Spokane
Avg 4.3
(76 restaurants)
Kalispell
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Pullman
Avg 4.7
(15 restaurants)
Whitefish
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Walla Walla
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Moses Lake
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Moscow
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Hayden
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Spokane
Avg 4.3
(76 restaurants)
Moscow
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Pullman
Avg 4.7
(15 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Kalispell
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Moses Lake
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(721 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(230 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(369 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(665 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(323 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(242 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston