Tacos in Coeur D Alene

Coeur D Alene restaurants
Coeur D Alene restaurants that serve tacos

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery

1710 W Riverstone Dr, Coeur d'Alene

Avg 4.2 (2014 reviews)
Fusion Pork Tacos$11.00
Braised Snake River Farms Kurobuta Pork shoulder on warm yellow corn tortillas with black bean spread, arugula, and harissa-red pepper jam.
Steak Tacos$13.00
Thin-sliced, locally raised, Certified Hereford Beef sirloin on warm yellow corn tortillas with pico de gallo, crisp iceberg and cotija cheese.
Fish Tacos$11.00
Flash-fried, panko-breaded cod on warm yellow corn tortillas with poblano crema, shredded cabbage, scallions and cilantro.
Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House

601 E. Front Ave. #101, Coeur D Alene

No reviews yet
Chicken Tacos$13.99
Seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with lime aioli, house pico and sliced avocado.
Shrimp Tacos$13.99
Fried shrimp tacos tossed on our honey Sriracha sauce over coleslaw and topped with green onions.
Mahi Tacos$13.99
Three pan fried Mahi tacos served over coleslaw and topped with our cilantro lime aioli.
