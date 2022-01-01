Tacos in Coeur D Alene
Coeur D Alene restaurants that serve tacos
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery
1710 W Riverstone Dr, Coeur d'Alene
|Fusion Pork Tacos
|$11.00
Braised Snake River Farms Kurobuta Pork shoulder on warm yellow corn tortillas with black bean spread, arugula, and harissa-red pepper jam.
|Steak Tacos
|$13.00
Thin-sliced, locally raised, Certified Hereford Beef sirloin on warm yellow corn tortillas with pico de gallo, crisp iceberg and cotija cheese.
|Fish Tacos
|$11.00
Flash-fried, panko-breaded cod on warm yellow corn tortillas with poblano crema, shredded cabbage, scallions and cilantro.
Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House
601 E. Front Ave. #101, Coeur D Alene
|Chicken Tacos
|$13.99
Seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with lime aioli, house pico and sliced avocado.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$13.99
Fried shrimp tacos tossed on our honey Sriracha sauce over coleslaw and topped with green onions.
|Mahi Tacos
|$13.99
Three pan fried Mahi tacos served over coleslaw and topped with our cilantro lime aioli.