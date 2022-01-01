Go
Toast

Cofax Coffee

Breakfast burritos, coffee and donuts.

DONUTS

440 N Fairfax Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (3483 reviews)

Popular Items

Impossible Burrito$13.50
Bacon Burrito$12.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Takeout

Location

440 N Fairfax Ave

Los Angeles CA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Genghis Cohen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Extra Market, Inc.

No reviews yet

Restaurant & Market offering a selection of Plant-Based Burgers, Sides and Salads. Made with Love, Peace & Happiness.™

Prime Pizza

No reviews yet

The best New York style pizza in LA!

Badmaash - Fairfax

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston