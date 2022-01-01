Cofelo Corner

Go
Local in Roselle! Delicious Pizza, Pasta, Salads, Sandwiches, and CAKE! Need Catering? www.CofelosCatering.com

342 E Irving Park Road

Popular Items

14" Build Your Own Pizza$14.02
Serves 3-4. Choice of sauce and a variety of toppings at additional cost.
16" Build Your Own Pizza$16.22
Serves 4-5. Choice of sauce and a variety of toppings at additional cost.
Cheese Curds$4.95
Fried Ravioli$4.95
Holly's Chocolate Cake - Slice$2.49
One slice of Holly's chocolate cake! Yum!
12" Build Your Own Pizza$11.82
Serves 2-3. Choice of sauce and a variety of toppings at additional cost.
Soda Can$1.50
Bosco Stick$1.50
Mozzarella cheese filled breadstick
Garden Salad$7.95
Fresh romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, green peppers, onions and tomatoes.
Mostaccioli Marinara$9.95
Served with a mozzarella stuffed breadstick.
Location

Roselle IL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
