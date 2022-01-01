Coffee and Cornbread
Coffee & Cornbread is the first fast casual breakfast eatery serving up a fully non-gmo and organic menu.
38 Upper Montclair Plz
Popular Items
Location
38 Upper Montclair Plz
Montclair NJ
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sparo's Deli - Montclair
We're Bringing the Old Neighborhood to Upper Montclair, Come in and enjoy!
Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.
Tino's Artisan Pizza co. is an all natural, authentic pizzeria and Italian eatery. We offer an array of 12" personal pizzas that we cook (in 90 seconds!) to perfection in our Italian imported terra cotta oven. In addition to pizzas our menu boasts hearty salads, handcrafted paninos, delicious appetizers and several select pasta dishes. Finish off your meal with Italian desserts and espresso beverages.
MERCADO
Come in and enjoy!
daikichi
Japanese Restaurant since 1988