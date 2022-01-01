Go
Coffee and Cornbread

Coffee & Cornbread is the first fast casual breakfast eatery serving up a fully non-gmo and organic menu.

38 Upper Montclair Plz

Popular Items

Vegan Bacon Egg Sandwich$15.95
Vegan Bacon (Be Leaf) Just Eggs scrambled with organic onions and green peppers served on a vegan pretzel bun
Vegan Sausage & Egg Sandwich$16.95
Vegan Sausage, Just Eggs scrambled with organic onions and green peppers served on a vegan pretzel bun
Organic OJ$4.95
Natalie's fresh organic juice is made with 100% organic oranges, and nothing else. Rich in Vitamin C & folate, both are known to support immune function & prevent cell damage.
Vegan Cornbread$2.00
Vegan Cornbread$2.00
Vegan Grilled Cheese$10.95
(Soy-free) Vegan cheese, choice of organic white or sourdough bread.
Vegan Double Stack$12.00
2 fluffy pancakes made with organic rice milk and served with organic maple syrup
Organic Coffee$4.95
16oz
Organic Meat & Egg Sandwich$14.00
2 organic eggs served with choice of organic turkey or pork bacon,
Cornbread (Traditional)$2.00
Location

38 Upper Montclair Plz

Montclair NJ

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
