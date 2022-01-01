Go
Toast

Coffee and Tea Market

Come in and enjoy!

33 Parsenn Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, potatoes, and pork green chile
Banana$2.50
Gourmet Grilled Cheese$10.00
Cappuccino$4.00
Latte$4.25
Hot Chocolate$3.50
South Beach Scramble$12.00
Scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper,
Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, ham, bacon, or sausage, on a croissant
Drip Coffee
Sunrise Special$13.50
Avocado toast, scrambled eggs, and a side of bacon
See full menu

Location

33 Parsenn Road

Winter Park CO

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Stoney's - Winter Park

No reviews yet

Stoney's Winter Park is a locally owned Colorado themed sports bar this is home for all football, baseball, hockey, X-games, or just Après ski drinks and food.
We are happy to announce our 2-for-1 Happy Hour Special Mon-Fri 3-5pm.

Unravel Cafe

No reviews yet

Unravel Cafe, located inside Gravity Haus Winter Park, offers breakfast, lunch and dinner with a full bar, outdoor patio and private snow cabana.

Adventures Decanted

No reviews yet

Adventure Awaits!

Sushi Nama

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston