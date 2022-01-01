Go
Coffee at The Point

Coffee at The Point (The Point) rests at the heart (Welton Street & 27th Street) of the revitalizing Five Points neighborhood, a historic area in Denver, Colorado. The Point provides great quality products and excellent customer service. Providing Platinum Customer Service with a culture of exceeding your expectations is our specialty.
The coffee and wine lounge is ten years old and features 3,000 square feet of space, free WiFi, the luxury of free covered parking, an experienced staff, a large shaded patio, and a broad menu that includes beer, wine, gelato, sandwiches, and more. The Point is community inspired and community driven as it donates 95% of space to nonprofits and other meeting groups.

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

710 E. 26th Ave. • $

Avg 4.6 (886 reviews)

Popular Items

Denver Omelette Sandwich$9.99
Boar's Head ham, freshly baked egg, cheddar cheese, bell pepper, red onion & chipotle aioli. Served on torta bread.
20oz White Mocha$5.89
Sausage Sandwich$9.99
Boar's Head sausage, freshly baked egg, cheddar cheese & butter. Served on torta bread.
Bacon Sandwich$9.99
Boar's Head bacon, freshly baked egg, cheddar cheese & butter. Served on torta bread.
Chorizo Sandwich$9.99
Cured chorizo, freshly baked egg, cheddar cheese & chipotle aioli. Served on torta bread.
The Welton$11.99
Boar's Head smoked turkey & pepper jack cheese with lettuce, tomato, avocado & chipotle aioli. Served on parmesan herb focaccia.
Smoked Turkey & Pepperjack with Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato & Chipotle Aioli on Focaccia
20oz Mocha$5.89
16oz Latte$4.59
12oz Latte$4.09
Smoked Salmon Pesto Bowl$14.99
Colorado Honey Smoked Salmon served on a bed of red quinoa and greens. Topped with a freshly baked egg, cherry tomatoes, onion, avocado, basil pesto & a dollop of sour cream.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

710 E. 26th Ave.

Denver CO

Sunday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
