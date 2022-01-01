Go
Sant Ambroeus

1334 York Ave

Popular Items

San Daniele & Mozzarella$8.00
Our interpretation of focaccia is buttery, flaky and lightly salted.
Zuppa Speciale$9.00
Please contact the merchant for today's soup selection.
Tomato & Mozzarella$8.00
Our interpretation of focaccia is buttery, flaky and lightly salted.
Cotto & Swiss$7.00
Tiramisu*$11.00
Espresso soaked sponge cake with mascarpone cream, zabaglione, chocolate shavings.
Flourless Chocolate COOKIE$4.50
Flourless Chocolate Cookie
Tacchino$7.00
Turkey, mozzarella, tomato, dijon mustard, on 9-grain multi-seed bread. Soft house-baked rolls with a delicate crust perfumed with olive oil.
Insalata Centocolori$13.00
Farm chicory, sliced avocado, vine-ripened cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, castelvetrano olives.
Avocado Toast$11.00
Hard-boiled farm egg, avocado, lemon zest, pepperoncino, house dressing, on toasted sunflower bread. Soft house-baked rolls with a delicate crust perfumed with olive oil.
Sant Ambroeus Cookie Tin$48.00
Approximately 16 ounces/54 cookies
1334 York Ave

New York NY

Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
