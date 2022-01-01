Coffee Break
Come in and enjoy! Coffee, deli & bakery! All homemade & fresh products! Open all days of the week!
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
1166 Kane Concourse • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1166 Kane Concourse
Bay Harbor Island FL
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pura Vida
another day in paradise
Meat Bar
Where Friends and Family Get Together
The Fresh Carrot Surfside
100% Natural
Fresh & Healthy Ingredients
Chef 101
Come in and enjoy!