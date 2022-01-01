Go
Toast

Coffee Break

Come in and enjoy! Coffee, deli & bakery! All homemade & fresh products! Open all days of the week!

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

1166 Kane Concourse • $

Avg 4.9 (30 reviews)

Popular Items

Double Expresso$3.50
Greek Omelette$10.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1166 Kane Concourse

Bay Harbor Island FL

Sunday7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pura Vida

No reviews yet

another day in paradise

Meat Bar

No reviews yet

Where Friends and Family Get Together

The Fresh Carrot Surfside

No reviews yet

100% Natural
Fresh & Healthy Ingredients

Chef 101

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston