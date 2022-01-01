Go
Toast

Kao Cafe ( Employees Only)

This site not open to public KAO usa employees only.

2535 Spring Grove Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Jergens Eucalyptus Mint 7 oz$1.90
KMS Moist Repair Conditioner$2.75
Jergens UH 1oz$0.40
Jergens Lav Butter 7 oz$1.90
Jergens AO Body Wash$3.75
Jergens CA Body Wash$3.75
Jergens Liquid Hand Soap Refill$1.65
KMS Moist Repair Shampoo$2.75
Jergens Liquid Hand Soap$0.85
Jergens Wet Skin AO 10 oz$1.75
Location

2535 Spring Grove Ave

Cincinnati OH

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
