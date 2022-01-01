Coffee Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
926 Chester Pike
Location
926 Chester Pike
Sharon Hill PA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Shugar Shack Soul Food 2
Come in and enjoy!
Classic Pizza & Steaks
Make it a CLASSIC!
Pick Up, Delivery, Catering
Breakfast Served All Day!
Bernie's Pretzel Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
JT Brewski's Pub
J.T. BREWSKI’S PUB is Primos, PA’s favorite fun place to gather! We serve outstanding American pub fare, and a wide variety of cocktails in a casual smoke-free setting – at our bars, in our dining room, or on our patio. Enjoy a wide variety of locally influenced craft beer on tap, flowing from our 29 cold draft lines.