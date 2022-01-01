Go
The Coffee Can image

The Coffee Can

Open today 5:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

Church Canyon Rd

Kamiah, ID 83536

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday5:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

Church Canyon Rd, Kamiah ID 83536

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Clearwater Brewing Co. - beer :30 taproom

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Hub Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

The place where Communities gather.

Hearthstone Bakery and Restaurant

No reviews yet

The Hearthstone Bakery and Restaurant is nestled in the town of Kamiah in central Idaho. We specialize in baking bread but also have a wide menu for breakfast and lunch. One thing that a lot of people do not know is that we also are a tea house! Come on in and settle in for a meal or stop by for a cup of delicious tea.

Silver Dollar Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Made-to-order pizza and burgers with fresh ingredients in a cozy rustic setting. Full bar and brand new patio with seasonal drink specials.
Our outdoor patio features events with live bands, visit our Facebook page for upcoming events!

The Coffee Can

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston