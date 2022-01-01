Go
Coffee Corner

Open today 6:30 AM - 2:30 PM

No reviews yet

103 W College Street

Enterprise, AL 36330

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Apple Fritter$3.50
Rich and delicious with chunks of apples in heavenly pastry!
Stroopwaffel$1.50
The classic Dutch treat: a caramel-filled mini waffle that pairs perfectly with coffee, tea, or hot chocolate!
White Chocolate Mocha$4.75
Flat White$3.50
Espresso with steamed milk and micro foam
Light Roast Colombian Coffee Beans 12oz$14.00
Our own house blend, featuring a mellow, smooth taste. We are happy to grind the beans for you when you purchase.
Downtown Donuts Assorted$1.95
Latte$4.25
Espresso with steamed milk and foam
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 2:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 2:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 2:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 2:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 2:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 3:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Location

103 W College Street, Enterprise AL 36330

