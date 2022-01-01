COFFEE CORNER
Serving coffee and espresso drinks along side homemade bakery, breakfast and lunch options. Emphasis placed on local + fresh ingredients. Open daily.
102 Main St.
Kewaskum WI
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
