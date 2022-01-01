Go
Toast

COFFEE CORNER

Serving coffee and espresso drinks along side homemade bakery, breakfast and lunch options. Emphasis placed on local + fresh ingredients. Open daily.

102 Main St.

Popular Items

ADDICTION
CABO TURKEY$12.60
Turkey, melted provolone, crispy bacon, avocado, tomato, and ranch dressing
AMERICANO
JAVA CHILLERS
TUXEDO
CINNAMON ROLL$3.25
TEA
ULTIMATE GRILLED CHEESE$9.90
A secret blend of melted cheeses that are sure to satisfy your meltly cravings.
LATTE
CHAI
Location

102 Main St.

Kewaskum WI

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
