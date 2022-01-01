Coffee Corral Roasters
Come in and enjoy a cup of coffee and a treat at our new location!
1325 Campbell
Location
1325 Campbell
Baker City OR
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sorbenots Coffee
The Best Coffee, Tea, and more!
Coffee Corral Vintage Shop
Swing by and enjoy a cup of coffee and a quick treat from our beloved vintage location!
Sorbenots Test Location (training only)
Come in and enjoy!