Go
Toast

Coffee Corral Vintage Shop

Swing by and enjoy a cup of coffee and a quick treat from our beloved vintage location!

1706 Campbell St • $

Avg 4.8 (307 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1706 Campbell St

Baker City OR

Sunday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Coffee Corral Roasters

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy a cup of coffee and a treat at our new location!

Sorbenots Coffee

No reviews yet

The Best Coffee, Tea, and more!

Sorbenots Test Location (training only)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston