Go
Toast

Coffee Court Bistro

Come in and enjoy fresh sandwiches, coffee, drinks and more at coffee court!

-360. 7 Tenth St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$10.25
Hash Browns, Egg, Cheese, Bell Peppers, Sausage
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.45
Lettuce, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Chicken -Choice of Dressing and Crutons
Bagel with Cream Cheese$3.53
Bagel Flavors: Jalapeno Cheese, Cheese, Everything, Cinnamon Raisin, Plain, Berry
A.D.W.$8.64
Customers choice of bread* Mayo, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Egg, Sausage, Bacon, Cheese
Breakfast bowl$8.00
Smoothie M$6.65
Flavors: Peach, Strawberry Banana, Orange Wave, Blueberry, Pina Colada, Strawberry, Chocholate, Peanut Butter Banana, Mango, Chocolate Banana, Mexican Spice, Green Power
Lei's Oriental w/ Chicken$11.45
Lettuce, Green Onion and Celery Mix, "Crunchies Mix" Chicken -Oriental Dressing
Bowl of Soup$4.52
Build Your Own Whole Sandwich$10.75
Choice of Bread, Choose a Condiment, Choose a Cheese, Choose a Meat
Quesadilla Stuffed With 3 Iteams$9.25
To Choose From: Pepperoni, Turkey, Eggs, Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Olives, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Jalapenos, Pastrami, Cilantro, Red Beans, Chicken
See full menu

Location

-360. 7 Tenth St

Riverside CA

Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Laws Lunch and Dinner

No reviews yet

Come for the food stay for the fun!

Juice It Up!

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston