Coffee Exchange

We are located to the right of the lobby, (Johnstone Entrance)
821 South Johnstone Avenue

Boylans Black Cherry 12oz$3.00
Breakfast Burrito$6.00
Flour tortilla, scrambled egg, chorizo, Oaxaca cheese, pico de gallo (option to add avocado, and or beans)
Zapps Salt and Vinegar$2.75
Chips
Pork Banh Mi$10.00
Roasted pork, ham , house pate, spicy aioli, pickled carrots/daikon, cucumber, jalapeño, fresh herbs + baguette
Jambon-Beurre$9.00
ham, dijonnaise, Swiss cheese, arugula, citrus vinaigrette on baguette
Chicken Club Panini$9.00
Chicken, herb aioli, bacon lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese on French pistolette
Avocado Toast$7.00
avocado, pickled red onions, radish + soft boiled egg.
Pimento BLT$10.00
White Bread, pimento cheese, bacon, sunflower seeds, herbs, tomato + greens
Zapps Voodoo Heat$2.75
Chips
Biscuit, Egg, Sausage + Cheese$6.00
Breakfast sandwich, scrambled egg, house made breakfast sausage, American cheese, buttermilk biscuit.
BARTLESVILLE OK

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
