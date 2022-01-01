Go
Coffee Exchange

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Coffee Exchange Espresso Blend$18.00
Dark Blend
Peru - Norandino - DECAFFEINATED - French Roast$18.00
Brazil - Dutra Natural - Vienna Roast$17.00
Flavor Notes: Roasted Hazelnut, Smokey, Milky Body, Caramel
Ethiopia - Yirgacheffe - French Roast$18.50
Flavor Notes: Unsweetened Chocolate, Sharp Lingering Finish
Ethiopia - Yirgacheffe - Full City Roast$18.50
Flavor Notes: Floral, Lemon, Tea-like Body
Kid from Brooklyn Blend$18.00
Light Blend
Peru - Pangoa - French Roast$17.00
Flavor Notes: Dark Chocolate, Walnut, Round and Smooth
Sumatra - Gayo Mountain - French Roast$18.00
Flavor Notes: Chocolate, Black Cherry, Red Zinfandel, Earthy
Guatemala - Chajul - French Roast$17.00
Flavor Notes: Dark Chocolate, Brown Sugar
Honduras - Comsa - Espresso Roast$17.00
Flavor Notes: Rich Dark Chocolate, Black Pepper
Location

207 Wickenden St

Providence RI

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
