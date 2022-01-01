Go
Toast

Bebito's

Come in and Enjoy

1504 Bay Rd • $

Avg 4.5 (77 reviews)

Popular Items

House Salad$12.00
Matcha Latte$5.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1504 Bay Rd

Miami Beach FL

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Sexy Cow

No reviews yet

STEAKHOUSE
Come in and enjoy!

Pizza Bar West Avenue

No reviews yet

Pizza Bar West Avenue, located on 16th street and west avenue, serving our signature 30-inch customizable pies including a Sicilian pie, only available on Fridays. Other menu additions include an assortment of cauliflower crusted pizzas and a newly curated menu of appetizers, salads, and small bites. The beverage menu will include new favorites such as Frozen Classic Negroni and canned wines and beers.

DIYA MIAMI

No reviews yet

Traditionally Modern Experience

Pollos & Jarras

No reviews yet

Enjoy the exquisite flavors of an extensive selection of barbecues, meats, Peruvian rotisserie chicken and Peruvian BBQ all ideally complimented by signature cocktails, in a layback environment decorated with 'Chicha‘ wall posters.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston