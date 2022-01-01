Go
Coffee Joy image
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Coffee Joy

Open today 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

121 Reviews

$

3617 Perkins Road St1B

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm

Location

3617 Perkins Road St1B, Baton Rouge LA 70808

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Acme Oyster House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

FRESHJUNKIE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Southfin Southern Poke

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Coffee Joy

orange star4.9 • 121 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston