Coffee Obsession

SANDWICHES

110 Palmer Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (427 reviews)

Popular Items

Medium Roast
A selection from our list of medium roasts! The brew will change every day. Our beans come from either Mills Coffee Roasters, in Providence, RI, or Boulder Organic Coffee, from Boulder, CO.
Iced Chai
Iced chais are an amazing way to cool off with a little caffeine kick. Creamy, smooth and delicious!
Iced Dark Roast
Our Sumatra roast, chilled... Brrrrr.
Iced Mexican Mocha Latte
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese$2.71
Hot Cafe Latte
Velvety steamed milk poured into smooth espresso topped with a small layer of microfoam.
Proportions:
1/5 microfoam,
3/5 steamed milk,
1/5 espresso.
*Note: Milk in iced latte NOT steamed
Iced House Roast
Our house roast, chilled... Brrrrr.
Iced Cafe Latte
Cafe Au Lait
Equal parts steamed milk and drip coffee, the Cafe Au Lait is a delicious, creamy alternative to normal drip coffee.
Chai Latte
Using a number of delicious flavors from Third Street Chai, these mixtures of chai and steamed milk make for bold, sweet and complex flavors.
Seating
Delivery
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
110 Palmer Ave

Falmouth MA

Sunday6:30 am - 4:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 4:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 4:30 pm
La Cucina Sul Mare

No reviews yet

La Cucina Sul Mare is the culmination of many years of hard-work, passion, and experience by its owners Mark and Cynthia Cilfone. Mark and Cynthia first met in Jupiter, Florida working at the renowned Italian restaurant La Caravella. Mark as a chef, and Cynthia as a bartender.
Mark and Cynthia eventually moved to Falmouth, Massachusetts and had three children Winslow, Carmen, and Sofia. After working various restaurant jobs in the area for years the couple finally found the perfect spot for their dream.
La Cucina is situated at 237 Main Street, nestled in the heart of the Falmouth village. La Cucina Sul Mare, which means the kitchen by the sea, first opened its doors on May 6, 2002, and has been running strong ever since. We are a family run restaurant with a dedication to delicious food, excellent service, and an intimate atmosphere. Our family would like to thank you for enjoying our restaurant and truly making it a dream come true.
So, from our family to yours, Mangia!

