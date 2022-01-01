Coffee Obsession

Go
HAMBURGERS

38 Water Street • $

Avg 4.5 (397 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Cheese$4.44
Simple and delicious, wonderful bread and melted cheese.
Cold Cut Sandwich$4.91
Lunch sandwich with bread, meat, cheese and a selection of available vegetables!
Chai Latte
Using a number of delicious flavors from Third Street Chai, these mixtures of chai and steamed milk make for bold, sweet and complex flavors.
Hot Cafe Latte
Velvety steamed milk poured into smooth espresso topped with a small layer of microfoam.
Proportions:
1/5 microfoam,
3/5 steamed milk,
1/5 espresso.
*Note: Milk in iced latte NOT steamed
Breakfast Salad$7.99
Two lightly fried eggs over baby arugula, with chopped applewood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, avocado, quest fresco & caramelized shallot vinaigrette.
Artichoke & Pesto Grilled Cheese$8.64
Grilled french bread with cheddar and artichoke heart and sunflower seed pesto
Avocado BLT$7.43
Appledwood smoked bacon, with avocado, mixed greens, tomato & sriracha mayo on toasted multigrain bread.
Breakfast Sandwich$4.91
Base sandwich includes toasted bread, an egg with melted cheese and your choice of meat for $5.25.
Veggie Burger Wrap$9.95
Sweet potato & quinoa veggie burger with baby spinach, tomato, sprouts, green onion & roasted garlic vinaigrette.
Medium Roast
A selection from our list of medium roasts! The brew will change every day. Our beans come from either Mills Coffee Roasters, in Providence, RI, or Boulder Organic Coffee, from Boulder, CO.
Seating
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

38 Water Street

Woods Hole MA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
