Coffee Redefined

The only third wave coffee shop in the area with drinks and eats that taste better than they look.

2771 Nostrand Avenue

Popular Items

Babka Mini Round$7.50
Chocolate Babka for Purim
Latte Iced
Cinnamon Swirls (4 per pack)$13.00
Cold Brew 8 Ounce Black$4.50
Babka Muffins$12.00
Babka Mini Loaf$5.50
Babka Muffins$4.50
Chocolate Babka
Items Ordered from this Category are Only Available for Weekend Pickup: IF ORDERING ANY OF THESE ITEMS PLEASE SELECT LATE THURDAY OR FRIDAY AS YOUR PICKUP TIME WHEN PLACING ORDER. Babka and Cookies, after 12 PM Thursday Cinnamon Swirls After 2 Challah (By Order Only) After 4. Artisan Breads and Sourdoughs Friday AM Only, (Please confirm Pickup Time) For any orders outside of these times please speak with us Via WhatsApp at 718-704-1188 or Instagram DM @Redefined.Coffee .
Cinnamon Swirls
Location

2771 Nostrand Avenue

Brooklyn NY

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday8:30 am - 1:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
