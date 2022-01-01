Go
It's taken us a while, but we're so excited to have the new Spencer location open! We look forward to serving you!

310 South Pacific Street

Popular Items

Cabin Cream
Caffeine-free frappe in fun kids flavors!
Lotus Energy
A plant-based energy beverage that is highly customizable with syrups, boba, cold foam, and more!
S'Mores
You'll be singing kumbaya during your drive for sure while sipping at this!
Iced Coffee$2.00
Macchiato
Espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam
Milky Way
Mocha latte with thick caramel sauce
Coffee Regular
Dark and light roast or try one of our rotating flavored coffees
White Chocolate Mocha
White chocolate latte
Latte
Espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam
Latte
Espresso with milk and ice. Personalize with your favorite flavor syrup or try one of our recipes below!
Location

310 South Pacific Street

Spencer WI

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Coffee Cabin Espresso

