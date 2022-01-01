Go
Coffee Cup Cafe image

Coffee Cup Cafe

Closed today

StarStarStarStarHalf

391 Reviews

$$

1109 Wall St

La Jolla, CA 92037

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Happiness Bowl$16.50
Your choice of protein with grilled brown rice, seasonal veggies, peanut sauce and Thai chili paste.
Zen Breakfast$16.00
Scrambled egg whites, marinated grilled tofu, brown rice, steamed veggies, sautéed tomatoes and green onions. Served with a side of salsa fresca
Papas Loco$15.50
Crispy rosemary potatoes grilled with jalapeños, sautéed tomatoes and green onions, seasoned black beans, jack cheese, sour cream. Served w/ flour tortillas & a side of salsa fresca
Avocado Scramble$16.00
Eggs scrambled with avocado & jack cheese, rosemary potatoes topped w/ sautéed tomatoes and green onions. Served with rosemary bread & a side of salsa fresca
Orange Juice$5.00
Cold pressed Orange Juice
Brian's Bowl$15.50
Brown rice, seasoned black beans, fresh avocado, tomatoes, green onions and steamed broccoli. Served with flour tortillas, roasted tomatillo sauce and salsa fresca
Breakfast Sandwich$16.50
Scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a brioche bun. Served with rosemary potatoes
Omar Special$16.50
Egg whites scrambled with jack cheese, sautéed tomatoes and green onions topped with grilled chicken and mushrooms. Served with brown rice, pesto and avocado sauce
Soy Chorizo Scramble$16.50
Eggs scrambled with jack cheese, sautéed tomatoes and green onions. Served with seasoned black beans, jack cheese, flour tortillas & a side of salsa fresca
Breakfast Burritos$14.00
Eggs scrambled with jack cheese, green onions, wrapped in two ﬂour tortillas. Served with black beans topped with sour cream & a side of salsa fresca
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:30 pm

Location

1109 Wall St, La Jolla CA 92037

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Duke’s La Jolla

No reviews yet

Come pick up and taste Aloha in the comforts of your own home!

Puesto La Jolla

No reviews yet

Trophy Tacos. Perfect Margaritas. Artisan Spaces. Puesto successfully mixes a casual attitude with an original twist on Mexican food in an upscale and unique environment. We use the freshest and highest quality ingredients. We're the 3x Tacolandia winner for Best Taco and we strive to always live up to that.

Jose's Courtroom

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Birdseye at The Cormorant Hotel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Coffee Cup Cafe

orange star4.6 • 391 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston