Coffee Cup Cafe
Closed today
391 Reviews
$$
1109 Wall St
La Jolla, CA 92037
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Location
1109 Wall St, La Jolla CA 92037
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Duke’s La Jolla
Come pick up and taste Aloha in the comforts of your own home!
Puesto La Jolla
Trophy Tacos. Perfect Margaritas. Artisan Spaces. Puesto successfully mixes a casual attitude with an original twist on Mexican food in an upscale and unique environment. We use the freshest and highest quality ingredients. We're the 3x Tacolandia winner for Best Taco and we strive to always live up to that.
Jose's Courtroom
Come on in and enjoy!
Birdseye at The Cormorant Hotel
Come in and enjoy!