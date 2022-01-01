Go
coffeeology.

43 North Sandusky Street

Delaware, OH 43015

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Honey Lavender Latte - ICED
Miel - ICED
Organic Local Raw Honey, a touch of vanilla, and cinnamon powder round out this perfectly subtle & sweet latte.
Latte
Iced Latte
Chocolate Stout Cold Brew Cold Foam
Flavor Inspired Cold Brew Coffee served over ice and topped with Chocolate Stout Cold Foam. Tastes just as good as the real deal, if not even a little bit better!
Pistachio White Mocha - ICED
Miel
Organic Local Raw Honey, a touch of vanilla, and cinnamon powder round out this perfectly subtle & sweet latte.
Iced White Mocha
Cold Brew Coffee
Our House Toddy Cold Brewed Coffee, un-sweetened and served chilled over ice.
Chai Latte - HOT
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

43 North Sandusky Street, Delaware OH 43015

