Coffee Records

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

230 S Main St • $

Avg 5 (99 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Popper$6.50
Deli sliced chicken breast, bacon, ranch, lettuce, jalapenos & pepper jack cheese on ciabatta bread.
White Mocha
Triple Threat$6.75
Turkey, Roast Beef, Bacon & Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Mayo & Honey Mustard.
Iced White Mocha
Caramel Frappe
Latte
Turkey & Swiss$6.00
Hickory smoked turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & pickles on Wheatberry bread. Your choice of condiments, default is mayo & mustard.
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant$2.00
Turkey, Egg & Cheese Everything Bagel$2.00
Club$6.75
Turkey, Ham, Bacon & Cheddar Cheese on wheatberry bread. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onions, Mayo & Mustard.
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

230 S Main St

Malvern AR

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
