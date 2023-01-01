TEA (ICED)

TEA OVER ICE: Our refreshing tea menu offers a variety options to quench your thirst:

Citrus Green: Invigorating green tea infused with tangy citrus flavors.

House Tea: A delicious blend of green and black teas, herbs, and spices. Smooth and refreshing tea with lemon taste and without caffeine.

Golden Peach: It's a delightful blend of black tea and luscious peach flavors that will transport you to a summery paradise with every sip.

Hibiscus Berry: A vibrant and fruity tea that combines the tartness of hibiscus flowers with the sweetness of mixed berries. It's a refreshing and tangy option.