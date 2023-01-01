Coffeeville Co - Cafe Jackson
Open today 6:00 AM - 4:00 PM
No reviews yet
N168W20101 Main Street
Jackson, WI 53037
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Menu
Popular Items
Enjoy the warmth of campfire memories in every sip
LATTE: Our most popular coffee beverage made with balanced combination of organic espresso and micro-steamed milk or served over ice. Enjoy original or customize with various flavors such as cinnamon, coconut, hazelnut, honey and vanilla. Enjoy this velvety-smooth coffee experience
TEA OVER ICE: Our refreshing tea menu offers a variety options to quench your thirst:\nCitrus Green: Invigorating green tea infused with tangy citrus flavors.\nHouse Tea: A delicious blend of green and black teas, herbs, and spices. Smooth and refreshing tea with lemon taste and without caffeine.\nGolden Peach: It's a delightful blend of black tea and luscious peach flavors that will transport you to a summery paradise with every sip.\nHibiscus Berry: A vibrant and fruity tea that combines the tartness of hibiscus flowers with the sweetness of mixed berries. It's a refreshing and tangy option.
Enjoy the warmth of campfire memories in every sip
CHAI: Spiced Chai Tea latte offers a delightful balance of warm spices and sweetness, served with milk and over ice. For additional sweet flavor add Cinnamon or Vanilla
LATTE: Our most popular coffee beverage made with balanced combination of organic espresso, served with milk over ice. Enjoy original or customize with various flavors such as cinnamon, coconut, hazelnut, honey and vanilla. Enjoy this velvety-smooth coffee experience
Smooth caramel with amaretto twist. An Italian, velvety espresso drink
PUMPKIN SPICE: Warm and cozy drink of autumn served all year long. This harmonious blend of organic espresso, served with milk over ice, with delightful aroma of cinnamon, nutmeg and clove, captures the essence of warmth for any season
FROZEN LATTE: A twist on the classic favorite. Made with organic espresso, prebiotics and choice of flavor and milk, blended with ice. Sip and enjoy the icy magic of our Frozen Latte with a range of flavors to choose from: Rich Caramel, Caramela, Dark Mocha, Mocharela, Pumpkin Spice and White Mocha
Power up with our Delicious Super Red Smoothies! Packed with nature's best ingredients: Strawberry, Raspberry, Blackberry, Banana, Apple Juice, Blue Agave, Cranberry, Goji Berry, Yumberry, Mulberry, Lucuma Fruit, Golden Flax Seeds. \nAll Smoothies have a natural source of antioxidants, vitamins, it contains over 70 essential elements, including more than 20 trace minerals and prebiotics.
Power up with our Delicious Super Red Smoothies! Packed with nature's best ingredients: Spinach, Kale, Green Apple, Banana, Apple Juice, Pea Protein, Barley Grass, Spirulina, Wheatgrass, Lucuma Fruit, Beets Mesquite, Blue Agave. \nAll Super Green Smoothies have natural source of antioxidants, vitamins, it contains over 70 essential elements, including more than 20 trace minerals and prebiotics.
Power up with our Delicious Super Blue Smoothies! Packed with nature's best ingredients: Blueberry, Blackberry, Banana, Grape Juice, Blue Agave, Yumberry, Mulberry, Cranberry, Goji Berry, Lucuma Fruit, Golden Flax Seeds.\nAll Blue Smoothies have a natural source of antioxidants, vitamins, it contains over 70 essential elements, including more than 20 trace minerals and prebiotics.
MECHANIC: Cheesy country breakfast sausage, farm egg patty and caramelized onion marmalade on cheddar bagel \n \nLegend: Mr. Isaac draw parallels between his morning ritual and the meticulous work he performed in his garage. Just as he skillfully balanced the flavors in his breakfast bagel, he meticulously repaired engines, fine-tuning each component with precision and care.
FARMER: Crispy bacon, farm egg patty, breakfast sausage and cheddar with roasted tomatoes layered on a soft brioche roll with our own ranch dressing for dipping\n\nLegend: Mr. Miller enjoyed his culinary creation, that parallels between his breakfast and lunchtime meal and the cycles of farm life. Just as he carefully cultivated his crops, he curated the perfect balance of flavors for each ingredient playing its part to create a harmonious sandwich.
ENGINEER: Hickory-cured bacon, farm egg patty, and country ham with melted cheddar on an artisan bagel with Kickstart sauce on the side for dipping.\n\nLegend: Mr. Brook enjoyed his artisan bagel, liking its crunchy outer shell and delightfully soft center that offered him fuel to start his day, loaded with bacon, farm eggs and country ham. To complement this delicious meal, he indulged in a cup of coffee infused with vanilla and cream.
MAYOR: Roasted beef and cheddar, lettuce, caramelized onions, coffee bean BBQ sauce, mayo and horseradish pickles\nSINGLE: (Hoagie only) \n\nLegend: Mayor Harding typically enjoyed a hardy beef sandwich with pickles for lunch with cup of soup at his general store, often sharing stories and engaging in friendly conversation with the locals who stopped by.
ARCHITECT: ARCHITECT: Tender beef, lightly smoked turkey, crispy lettuce, oven sweetened tomatoes, roasted peppers and drizzled with savory olive oil \nCOMBO: (Wrap, Cup of Homemade Soup, Kettle Chips, Bottle of Water)\n\nLegend: Mr. Miller often found inspiration in the simple act of savoring flavors and textures. The lunch hour became a moment of reflection, where his culinary indulgence ignited his creative spark, leading to breakthroughs and innovative ideas.
TEACHER: Fire roasted chicken salad, drizzled in savory-sweet dressing with lettuce on hoagie roll\nSINGLE: (Hoagie only) \n\nLegend: Every day Ms. Dawson, as the clock struck noon, she would unpack her lunch, revealing a delightful ensemble of flavors with wholesome ingredients of her culinary creativity and chat with her fellow teachers and catch up on local news.
BANKER: Ham, turkey and aged cheddar with herbed buttermilk dressing, lettuce and zesty pickles\nCOMBO: (Hoagie, Cup of Homemade Soup, Kettle Chips, Bottle of Water)\n\nLegend: Mr. Johnson’s lunch preference was delectable sandwich layers with ham, flavorful turkey and a generous portion of creamy cheddar cheese. He would eat at his desk while reviewing financial reports and enjoying green tea over ice.
Warm and cozy flavors of fall with our pumpkin muffin, made with real pumpkin and warm spices for a deliciously comforting treat, one of our best sellers
Dunkers are the ultimate treat for dunking and snacking. Buttery, lightly sweeten with dash of cinnamon. Dip them in your favorite hot beverage or enjoy them on their own for a delightful snacking experience. Treat yourself to the joy of Dunkers, and let the dunking fun begin!
HOT DRINKS
Enjoy the warmth of campfire memories in every sip
LATTE: Our most popular coffee beverage made with balanced combination of organic espresso and micro-steamed milk or served over ice. Enjoy original or customize with various flavors such as cinnamon, coconut, hazelnut, honey and vanilla. Enjoy this velvety-smooth coffee experience
OVER ICE DRINKS
TEA OVER ICE: Our refreshing tea menu offers a variety options to quench your thirst:\nCitrus Green: Invigorating green tea infused with tangy citrus flavors.\nHouse Tea: A delicious blend of green and black teas, herbs, and spices. Smooth and refreshing tea with lemon taste and without caffeine.\nGolden Peach: It's a delightful blend of black tea and luscious peach flavors that will transport you to a summery paradise with every sip.\nHibiscus Berry: A vibrant and fruity tea that combines the tartness of hibiscus flowers with the sweetness of mixed berries. It's a refreshing and tangy option.
Enjoy the warmth of campfire memories in every sip
CHAI: Spiced Chai Tea latte offers a delightful balance of warm spices and sweetness, served with milk and over ice. For additional sweet flavor add Cinnamon or Vanilla
LATTE: Our most popular coffee beverage made with balanced combination of organic espresso, served with milk over ice. Enjoy original or customize with various flavors such as cinnamon, coconut, hazelnut, honey and vanilla. Enjoy this velvety-smooth coffee experience
Smooth caramel with amaretto twist. An Italian, velvety espresso drink
PUMPKIN SPICE: Warm and cozy drink of autumn served all year long. This harmonious blend of organic espresso, served with milk over ice, with delightful aroma of cinnamon, nutmeg and clove, captures the essence of warmth for any season
FROZEN DRINKS
FROZEN LATTE: A twist on the classic favorite. Made with organic espresso, prebiotics and choice of flavor and milk, blended with ice. Sip and enjoy the icy magic of our Frozen Latte with a range of flavors to choose from: Rich Caramel, Caramela, Dark Mocha, Mocharela, Pumpkin Spice and White Mocha
SUPER SMOOTHIES
Power up with our Delicious Super Red Smoothies! Packed with nature's best ingredients: Strawberry, Raspberry, Blackberry, Banana, Apple Juice, Blue Agave, Cranberry, Goji Berry, Yumberry, Mulberry, Lucuma Fruit, Golden Flax Seeds. \nAll Smoothies have a natural source of antioxidants, vitamins, it contains over 70 essential elements, including more than 20 trace minerals and prebiotics.
Power up with our Delicious Super Red Smoothies! Packed with nature's best ingredients: Spinach, Kale, Green Apple, Banana, Apple Juice, Pea Protein, Barley Grass, Spirulina, Wheatgrass, Lucuma Fruit, Beets Mesquite, Blue Agave. \nAll Super Green Smoothies have natural source of antioxidants, vitamins, it contains over 70 essential elements, including more than 20 trace minerals and prebiotics.
Power up with our Delicious Super Red Smoothies! Packed with nature's best ingredients: Peach, Strawberry, Spinach, Kale, Banana Apple Juice, Yumberry, Mulberry, Cranberry, Pea Protein, Barley Grass, Spirulina, Wheatgrass, Lucuma Fruit, Beets, Mesquite, Blue Agave, Goji Berry, Golden Flax Seeds.\nAll Super Rainbow Smoothies have a natural source of antioxidants, vitamins, it contains over 100 essential elements, including more than 30 trace minerals and prebiotics.
Power up with our Delicious Super Blue Smoothies! Packed with nature's best ingredients: Blueberry, Blackberry, Banana, Grape Juice, Blue Agave, Yumberry, Mulberry, Cranberry, Goji Berry, Lucuma Fruit, Golden Flax Seeds.\nAll Blue Smoothies have a natural source of antioxidants, vitamins, it contains over 70 essential elements, including more than 20 trace minerals and prebiotics.
BREAKFAST ALL DAY
MECHANIC: Cheesy country breakfast sausage, farm egg patty and caramelized onion marmalade on cheddar bagel \n \nLegend: Mr. Isaac draw parallels between his morning ritual and the meticulous work he performed in his garage. Just as he skillfully balanced the flavors in his breakfast bagel, he meticulously repaired engines, fine-tuning each component with precision and care.
FARMER: Crispy bacon, farm egg patty, breakfast sausage and cheddar with roasted tomatoes layered on a soft brioche roll with our own ranch dressing for dipping\n\nLegend: Mr. Miller enjoyed his culinary creation, that parallels between his breakfast and lunchtime meal and the cycles of farm life. Just as he carefully cultivated his crops, he curated the perfect balance of flavors for each ingredient playing its part to create a harmonious sandwich.
ENGINEER: Hickory-cured bacon, farm egg patty, and country ham with melted cheddar on an artisan bagel with Kickstart sauce on the side for dipping.\n\nLegend: Mr. Brook enjoyed his artisan bagel, liking its crunchy outer shell and delightfully soft center that offered him fuel to start his day, loaded with bacon, farm eggs and country ham. To complement this delicious meal, he indulged in a cup of coffee infused with vanilla and cream.
LUNCH 10 AM 4 PM
MAYOR: Roasted beef and cheddar, lettuce, caramelized onions, coffee bean BBQ sauce, mayo and horseradish pickles\nSINGLE: (Hoagie only) \n\nLegend: Mayor Harding typically enjoyed a hardy beef sandwich with pickles for lunch with cup of soup at his general store, often sharing stories and engaging in friendly conversation with the locals who stopped by.
ARCHITECT: ARCHITECT: Tender beef, lightly smoked turkey, crispy lettuce, oven sweetened tomatoes, roasted peppers and drizzled with savory olive oil \nCOMBO: (Wrap, Cup of Homemade Soup, Kettle Chips, Bottle of Water)\n\nLegend: Mr. Miller often found inspiration in the simple act of savoring flavors and textures. The lunch hour became a moment of reflection, where his culinary indulgence ignited his creative spark, leading to breakthroughs and innovative ideas.
TEACHER: Fire roasted chicken salad, drizzled in savory-sweet dressing with lettuce on hoagie roll\nSINGLE: (Hoagie only) \n\nLegend: Every day Ms. Dawson, as the clock struck noon, she would unpack her lunch, revealing a delightful ensemble of flavors with wholesome ingredients of her culinary creativity and chat with her fellow teachers and catch up on local news.
BANKER: Ham, turkey and aged cheddar with herbed buttermilk dressing, lettuce and zesty pickles\nCOMBO: (Hoagie, Cup of Homemade Soup, Kettle Chips, Bottle of Water)\n\nLegend: Mr. Johnson’s lunch preference was delectable sandwich layers with ham, flavorful turkey and a generous portion of creamy cheddar cheese. He would eat at his desk while reviewing financial reports and enjoying green tea over ice.
MUFFINS
Warm and cozy flavors of fall with our pumpkin muffin, made with real pumpkin and warm spices for a deliciously comforting treat, one of our best sellers
SPECIALTY BAKERY
Dunkers are the ultimate treat for dunking and snacking. Buttery, lightly sweeten with dash of cinnamon. Dip them in your favorite hot beverage or enjoy them on their own for a delightful snacking experience. Treat yourself to the joy of Dunkers, and let the dunking fun begin!
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Location
N168W20101 Main Street, Jackson WI 53037
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Jackson
Germantown
West Bend
Cedarburg
Hartford
Thiensville
Menomonee Falls
Port Washington
Brookfield
Hartland
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant