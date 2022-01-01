Cohasset bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Cohasset
FRENCH FRIES
The Red Lion Tavern
71 S Main St, Cohasset
|MOTHER'S DAY MENU FOR 4
|$85.00
MENU INCLUDES: SPRING SALAD, PASTA SALAD, GRILLED VEGETABLES, ROAST BEEF, CHOCOLATE COVERED STRAWBERRIES
|MOTHER'S DAY MENU FOR 2
|$50.00
MENU INCLUDES: SPRING SALAD, PASTA SALAD, GRILLED VEGETABLES, ROAST BEEF, CHOCOLATE COVERED STRAWBERRIES
|CAESAR SALAD
|$12.00
SOUPS • PHO
Nguyen's Kitchen
156 King St, Cohasset
|A3. Fresh Spring Rolls
|$6.50
choice of shrimp, chicken, pork or meatballs
|A8. Gyoza
|$8.00
choice of seafood or pork/chicken
|V1. Vegetable Spring Rolls
|$6.50
Chef Recommend, vegan, gluten-free
Lenny's Hideaway
8 Stagecoach Way, Cohasset
|Enchiladas
|$17.50
Two corn torillas filled with choice of filling and topped with our red and green sauce, crema, cheese, cilantro, and onion. Served with rice and beans.
|Guacamole and Chips
|$9.50
Guacamole and Homemade Chips
|Quesadillas
|$13.95
Flour Tortilla with melted cheese and choice of filling. Served with crema, salsa, and Mexican Salad.