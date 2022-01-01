Cohasset bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Cohasset

The Red Lion Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

The Red Lion Tavern

71 S Main St, Cohasset

Avg 3.5 (14 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
MOTHER'S DAY MENU FOR 4$85.00
MENU INCLUDES: SPRING SALAD, PASTA SALAD, GRILLED VEGETABLES, ROAST BEEF, CHOCOLATE COVERED STRAWBERRIES
MOTHER'S DAY MENU FOR 2$50.00
MENU INCLUDES: SPRING SALAD, PASTA SALAD, GRILLED VEGETABLES, ROAST BEEF, CHOCOLATE COVERED STRAWBERRIES
CAESAR SALAD$12.00
More about The Red Lion Tavern
Nguyen's Kitchen image

SOUPS • PHO

Nguyen's Kitchen

156 King St, Cohasset

Avg 4.5 (375 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
A3. Fresh Spring Rolls$6.50
choice of shrimp, chicken, pork or meatballs
A8. Gyoza$8.00
choice of seafood or pork/chicken
V1. Vegetable Spring Rolls$6.50
Chef Recommend, vegan, gluten-free
More about Nguyen's Kitchen
Lenny's Hideaway image

 

Lenny's Hideaway

8 Stagecoach Way, Cohasset

Avg 3 (10 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Enchiladas$17.50
Two corn torillas filled with choice of filling and topped with our red and green sauce, crema, cheese, cilantro, and onion. Served with rice and beans.
Guacamole and Chips$9.50
Guacamole and Homemade Chips
Quesadillas$13.95
Flour Tortilla with melted cheese and choice of filling. Served with crema, salsa, and Mexican Salad.
More about Lenny's Hideaway
Olde Salt House image

SEAFOOD

Olde Salt House

44 Border St, Cohasset

Avg 4 (24 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
FISH AND CHIPS$24.00
CAESAR SALAD$14.00
CALAMARI$16.00
More about Olde Salt House

