Chicken soup in
Cohasset
/
Cohasset
/
Chicken Soup
Cohasset restaurants that serve chicken soup
The Fresh Feast
105 Ripley Road, Cohasset
No reviews yet
Chicken Vegetable Soup (Frz)
Homemade chicken stock, organic chicken, carrots, celery, onions, salt, pepper.
More about The Fresh Feast
SOUPS • PHO
Nguyen's Kitchen
156 King St, Cohasset
Avg 4.5
(375 reviews)
K2. Chicken Noodle Soup
$8.50
gluten-free
More about Nguyen's Kitchen
