Chicken wraps in Cohasset

The Fresh Feast
105 Ripley Road, Cohasset
|Thai Chicken Wrap
|$9.95
Organic grilled chicken, mesclun greens, peppers, cucumber, mint, cilantro, shredded carrots, red cabbage, peanut sauce on side; served on spinach wrap.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.95
Panko crusted organic chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, lettuce, shredded carrot, and red cabbage on white wrap.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.95
Organic grilled chicken, house caesar dressing (contains anchovy), parmesan, green leaf, house croutons; served on a wheat wrap.