Chicken wraps in Cohasset

Cohasset restaurants
Cohasset restaurants that serve chicken wraps

The Fresh Feast image

 

The Fresh Feast

105 Ripley Road, Cohasset

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Chicken Wrap$9.95
Organic grilled chicken, mesclun greens, peppers, cucumber, mint, cilantro, shredded carrots, red cabbage, peanut sauce on side; served on spinach wrap.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.95
Panko crusted organic chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, lettuce, shredded carrot, and red cabbage on white wrap.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.95
Organic grilled chicken, house caesar dressing (contains anchovy), parmesan, green leaf, house croutons; served on a wheat wrap.
More about The Fresh Feast
Olde Salt House image

SEAFOOD

Olde Salt House

44 Border St, Cohasset

Avg 4 (24 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Ceasar Wrap$18.00
Whole Wheat Wrap, Garlic Croutons, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan
More about Olde Salt House

