Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Cohasset

Go
Cohasset restaurants
Toast

Cohasset restaurants that serve chocolate cake

The Fresh Feast image

 

The Fresh Feast

105 Ripley Road, Cohasset

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Cake (GF/NF)$28.00
More about The Fresh Feast
Nguyen's Kitchen image

SOUPS • PHO

Nguyen's Kitchen

156 King St, Cohasset

Avg 4.5 (375 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
D12. Chocolate Cake$7.00
More about Nguyen's Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Cohasset

Tuna Salad

Edamame

Cake

Shrimp Tempura

Stew

Chicken Soup

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Cohasset to explore

Quincy

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Marshfield

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hingham

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Scituate

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Weymouth

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Braintree

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

East Weymouth

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

South Weymouth

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Norwell

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (581 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (554 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (586 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (384 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (929 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston