Clam chowder in
Cohasset
/
Cohasset
/
Clam Chowder
Cohasset restaurants that serve clam chowder
FRENCH FRIES
The Red Lion Tavern
71 S Main St, Cohasset
Avg 3.5
(14 reviews)
CLAM CHOWDER
$10.00
More about The Red Lion Tavern
SEAFOOD
Olde Salt House
44 Border St, Cohasset
Avg 4
(24 reviews)
Clam Chowder Cup
$12.00
Oyster Crackers
More about Olde Salt House
