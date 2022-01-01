Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clam chowder in Cohasset

Go
Cohasset restaurants
Toast

Cohasset restaurants that serve clam chowder

CLAM CHOWDER image

FRENCH FRIES

The Red Lion Tavern

71 S Main St, Cohasset

Avg 3.5 (14 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CLAM CHOWDER$10.00
More about The Red Lion Tavern
CLAM CHOWDER image

SEAFOOD

Olde Salt House

44 Border St, Cohasset

Avg 4 (24 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Clam Chowder Cup$12.00
Oyster Crackers
More about Olde Salt House

Map

Map

