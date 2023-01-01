Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Cohasset

Go
Cohasset restaurants
Toast

Cohasset restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Corner Stop Eatery

235 Hull St, Cohasset

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookies$7.50
rudy's homemade chocolate chip cookies & dunkin milk
Kid's Cookies$2.95
rudy's homemade chocolate chip cookies & dunkin milk
More about Corner Stop Eatery
Main pic

 

The Black Cat

166 King Street, Cohasset

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies$2.50
More about The Black Cat

Browse other tasty dishes in Cohasset

Avocado Toast

Crab Cakes

Chicken Soup

Beef Soup

Pies

Bisque

Edamame

Cake

Map

More near Cohasset to explore

Quincy

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Marshfield

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hingham

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Scituate

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Weymouth

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Braintree

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

East Weymouth

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

South Weymouth

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Norwell

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (586 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (62 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (567 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (582 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (394 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston