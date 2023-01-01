Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corned beef and cabbage in Cohasset

Go
Cohasset restaurants
Toast

Cohasset restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage

The Fresh Feast image

 

The Fresh Feast

105 Ripley Road, Cohasset

No reviews yet
Takeout
Irish Corned Beef and Cabbage Soup (Frz)$0.00
Corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, chicken stock, onions, garlic, bay leaf, spices.
More about The Fresh Feast
Consumer pic

 

Corner Stop Eatery

235 Hull St, Cohasset

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corned Beef & Cabbage$24.00
More about Corner Stop Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Cohasset

Quesadillas

Scallops

Mac And Cheese

Salmon

Bisque

Chicken Soup

Tuna Sandwiches

Pies

Map

More near Cohasset to explore

Quincy

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Marshfield

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hingham

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Scituate

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

East Weymouth

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Weymouth

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Braintree

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

South Weymouth

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Norwell

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (596 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (582 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (607 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (428 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (999 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston