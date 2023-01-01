Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Corned beef and cabbage in
Cohasset
/
Cohasset
/
Corned Beef And Cabbage
Cohasset restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage
The Fresh Feast
105 Ripley Road, Cohasset
No reviews yet
Irish Corned Beef and Cabbage Soup (Frz)
$0.00
Corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, chicken stock, onions, garlic, bay leaf, spices.
More about The Fresh Feast
Corner Stop Eatery
235 Hull St, Cohasset
No reviews yet
Corned Beef & Cabbage
$24.00
More about Corner Stop Eatery
Browse other tasty dishes in Cohasset
Quesadillas
Scallops
Mac And Cheese
Salmon
Bisque
Chicken Soup
Tuna Sandwiches
Pies
More near Cohasset to explore
Quincy
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Marshfield
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Hingham
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Scituate
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
East Weymouth
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Weymouth
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Braintree
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
South Weymouth
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Norwell
Avg 4.7
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(596 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(582 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(607 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(428 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(390 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(999 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston