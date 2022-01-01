Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Cohasset

Cohasset restaurants
Cohasset restaurants that serve enchiladas

The Fresh Feast image

 

The Fresh Feast

105 Ripley Road, Cohasset

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Enchiladas VERDE 2LB$22.95
Organic chicken, verde sauce, shredded cheese, corn tortillas GF
More about The Fresh Feast
Lenny's Hideaway image

 

Lenny's Hideaway

8 Stagecoach Way, Cohasset

Avg 3 (10 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
VEGGIE ENCHILADAS$19.00
PLANTAINS, CORN, SWEET POTATO, PEPPERS, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, CREMA, PICO, RICE, BEANS AND FLOUR TORTILLAS.
Enchiladas$17.50
Two corn torillas filled with choice of filling and topped with our red and green sauce, crema, cheese, cilantro, and onion. Served with rice and beans.
More about Lenny's Hideaway

