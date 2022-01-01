Enchiladas in Cohasset
Cohasset restaurants that serve enchiladas
The Fresh Feast
105 Ripley Road, Cohasset
|Chicken Enchiladas VERDE 2LB
|$22.95
Organic chicken, verde sauce, shredded cheese, corn tortillas GF
Lenny's Hideaway
8 Stagecoach Way, Cohasset
|VEGGIE ENCHILADAS
|$19.00
PLANTAINS, CORN, SWEET POTATO, PEPPERS, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, CREMA, PICO, RICE, BEANS AND FLOUR TORTILLAS.
|Enchiladas
|$17.50
Two corn torillas filled with choice of filling and topped with our red and green sauce, crema, cheese, cilantro, and onion. Served with rice and beans.