Fried chicken sandwiches in Cohasset

Cohasset restaurants
Cohasset restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

The Fresh Feast image

 

The Fresh Feast

105 Ripley Road, Cohasset

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Organic buttermilk fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, house remoulade sauce, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar; served on a toasted brioche roll.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.95
House buttermilk fried chicken, remoulade, provolone, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and bacon. Served on a sesame brioche roll. (NF) *Contains Eggs, Wheat, & Dairy
More about The Fresh Feast
Banner pic

 

Salty Days Cohasset

85 South Main Street, Cohasset

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$17.00
CRISPY BREADED CHICKEN, AVOCADO, TOMATO, ARUGALA, LEMON SAUCE, ROSEMARY CIABATTA BUN
More about Salty Days Cohasset

