Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Cohasset

Go
Cohasset restaurants
Toast

Cohasset restaurants that serve quesadillas

Lenny's Hideaway image

 

Lenny's Hideaway

8 Stagecoach Way, Cohasset

Avg 3 (10 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadillas$15.95
Flour Tortilla with melted cheese and choice of filling. Served with crema, salsa, and Mexican Salad.
More about Lenny's Hideaway
Banner pic

 

Salty Days Cohasset

85 South Main Street, Cohasset

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA$9.00
More about Salty Days Cohasset

Browse other tasty dishes in Cohasset

Shrimp Tacos

Chicken Salad

Clams

Avocado Toast

Shrimp Tempura

Mac And Cheese

Fish Tacos

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Cohasset to explore

Quincy

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Marshfield

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Weymouth

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Hingham

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Scituate

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Braintree

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Weymouth

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

East Weymouth

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Norwell

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston