Salmon in Cohasset

Cohasset restaurants
Cohasset restaurants that serve salmon

The Fresh Feast

105 Ripley Road, Cohasset

Takeout
Poached Salmon (GF/DF/NF)
White wine poached salmon garnished with thinly sliced cucumber rounds to look like scales and served w/ lemon-dill sauce on the side and garnished like a spring garden - its a show stopper!
Teriyaki Salmon (individual)$17.95
READY AFTER 12. Sustainable, fresh, local Atlantic salmon from Mullaneys in Scituate; marinated and roasted salmon served w/ rice and vegetable medley.
The Red Lion Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

The Red Lion Tavern

71 S Main St, Cohasset

Avg 3.5 (14 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GRILLED SALMON$22.00
SMOKED SALMON$20.00
